Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 275,620 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,620 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital makes up about 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of Kornit Digital worth $22,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 129.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.