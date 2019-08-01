Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 869.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $164.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.09. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

