Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2,304.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 110.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

