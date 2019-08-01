Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $16.63 Million Stock Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,854,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 3.79% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 139,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 81.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 126,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 15.4% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 555,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

