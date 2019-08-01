Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 58,261.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter.

KBA stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.