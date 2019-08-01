Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,539,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.