Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 152,153 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,153 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 176,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 921,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 370,507 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 214,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 414,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 84,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $464.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $62.11 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

