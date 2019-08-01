Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Shares Down 0.2%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.24 and last traded at C$12.46, approximately 18,020 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 43,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HDI shares. CIBC cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $271.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.72.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$287.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 21.94%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

