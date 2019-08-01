Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) Stock Price Up 1%

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) shares rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$4.02 ($2.85) and last traded at A$3.92 ($2.78), approximately 509,325 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.88 ($2.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.52 million and a P/E ratio of 32.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$3.95.

About Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN)

Hansen Technologies Ltd develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing software for the utilities, energy, pay-TV, and telecommunications sectors. It operates through Billing and Other segments. The Billing segment sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.