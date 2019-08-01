Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,349 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $361,000. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 76.4% during the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $121.56 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. UBS Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.