Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 4,566.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 138,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $26,417.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,543. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 29.45 and a quick ratio of 29.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $28.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

