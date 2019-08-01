Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.840-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.72-1.80 EPS.

HBI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. 267,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,093. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

