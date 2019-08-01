HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 985.60 ($12.88) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.81), 6,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 6,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 965 ($12.61).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 990.34. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.45.

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile (LON:HANA)

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.