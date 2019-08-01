Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Hammerson stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

