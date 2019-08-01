Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

