Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

GFED stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $27.39.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,100 shares of company stock worth $188,242. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.45% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

