GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

“We also believe the costs associated with some of the brand-level rollouts (notably Dunkin’) were not contemplated either, with management now potentially embedding some incremental expense with additional wins where they have any visibility. Against that backdrop, the Company may now also benefit from a KFC marketing campaign similar to 1Q (which, to be fair, would have adverse effects on frequency and AOV short-term), which could drive further sales and marketing leverage. We see active diner growth now up by over 26% y/y in 2019, a 400bp y/y acceleration, with likely upside from KFC.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.14.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,119.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,520.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,362. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,843,000 after purchasing an additional 863,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,301,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,850,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,603,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

