GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Shares Up 10.8%

GrowMax Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:APEOF)’s stock price shot up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 56,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,818% from the average session volume of 2,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru.

