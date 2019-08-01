Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.33 ($106.20).

Shares of Grenke stock opened at €80.35 ($93.43) on Wednesday. Grenke has a 12-month low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 12-month high of €107.30 ($124.77). The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 28.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is €90.90.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

