Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grenke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.33 ($106.20).

GLJ opened at €78.00 ($90.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. Grenke has a twelve month low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a twelve month high of €107.30 ($124.77). The company has a 50-day moving average of €90.90.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

