Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Eight Capital

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.39.

Shares of GWO stock traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.25. 614,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,323. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$26.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$16.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.3099999 EPS for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

