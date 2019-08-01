Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Releases Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-2.1–2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.68 million.
Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 660,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,521. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
