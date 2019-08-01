Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Releases Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-2.1–2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.68 million.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 660,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,521. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.