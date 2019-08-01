GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

EAF opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.82.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a net margin of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $480.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

