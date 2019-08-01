Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Down 4.2% Following Weak Earnings

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) dropped 4.2% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.40, approximately 49,732 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 444,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,567,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 1,688.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.