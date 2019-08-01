Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 32.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,495,000 after buying an additional 2,046,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,379,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,932,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,449,000 after purchasing an additional 546,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in Godaddy by 71.9% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,009,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 422,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 384 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $28,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,868.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,970.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,842,100. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

