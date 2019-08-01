GoChain Reaches Market Cap of $8.67 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $490,832.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kucoin, Upbit and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00272947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.01408373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00113303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021019 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GoChain was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,053,582,046 coins and its circulating supply is 752,693,371 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

GoChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Kucoin, DragonEX, Coinall, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

