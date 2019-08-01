Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.00-6.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.00-6.15 EPS.

GPN traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $166.37. 1,733,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,514. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $172.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,745.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,550 shares of company stock worth $831,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Global Payments from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

