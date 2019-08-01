GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 314,016 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,275,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. 1,595,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

