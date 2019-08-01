Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 11.41%.

GOOD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 1,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

