Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Trims Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Nike accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $27,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,658.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,637. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.18. 1,240,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,091,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

