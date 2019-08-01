Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

LOW traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.46. 105,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,232. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

