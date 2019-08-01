Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,511,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $364.98. 17,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.08. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $373.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

