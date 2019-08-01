Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.7% of Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,332,000 after purchasing an additional 835,915 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,882,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,291,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,947,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.47.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.72. 4,590,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,623. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

