Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.47.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

