GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of GGL Resources Corp (CVE:GGL) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 4,620 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 9,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07.

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, nickel, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, and diamonds in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.