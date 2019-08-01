Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Declares Interim Dividend of $0.31 (ASX:GMA)

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.309 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia stock traded down A$0.09 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$3.30 ($2.34). 2,595,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia has a 1 year low of A$2.05 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of A$3.08 ($2.18). The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.91.

In other Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia news, insider Georgette Nicholas 505,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

