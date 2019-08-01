Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GNW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 38,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,703. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

GNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

