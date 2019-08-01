Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Genomic Health has been outperforming its industry. The company is registering robust top-line growth banking on solid performance in the United States and internationally. In the last-reported quarter, breast cancer revenues were strong driven by increased Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test usage globally which is amplifying on favorable results from the landmark TAILORx trial. Within the prostate cancer space, the company is seeing robust improvement in volume as the Oncotype DX GPS test consistently leads the market in low- and intermediate-risk prostate cancer test adoption. However, the company’s sole reliance on the Breast Oncotype DX test is a concern. Moreover, the company continues to face fierce competition for Oncotype DX tests.”

GHDX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genomic Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Genomic Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Genomic Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Genomic Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.92. 23,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,388. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $256,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,025 shares of company stock worth $8,175,806 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 893,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,085 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 469,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 108,337 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 340,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

