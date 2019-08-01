Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Receives $64.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GHDX. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Kim Mceachron sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $320,153.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $2,569,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,025 shares of company stock worth $8,175,806. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHDX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Genomic Health by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Genomic Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genomic Health by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Genomic Health by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.05. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $114.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genomic Health will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

