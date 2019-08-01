General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.27. General Moly shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3,656,745 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 5,051.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,589 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of General Moly worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

General Moly Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

