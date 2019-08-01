Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of GZPFY traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

