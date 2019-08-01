Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.63.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,183. Gartner has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $634,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,610 shares of company stock worth $2,103,725. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,036.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Gartner by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.