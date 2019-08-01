Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 325 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,449 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $111,573.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 36,353 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,774,824.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,839. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $81.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

