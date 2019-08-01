Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,039 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. Citigroup lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Chemours and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemours to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of CC opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Chemours Co has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,289,670 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

