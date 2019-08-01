Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $191.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

