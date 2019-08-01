Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,753,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,819,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 881,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 142,204 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.39 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -191.69 and a beta of 0.82. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.09 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

