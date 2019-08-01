Garner Asset Management Corp Has $387,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $64,800,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Solar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,458 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Solar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,163 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Solar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,673 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in First Solar by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,362 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.90. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

In related news, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,676,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $490,336.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,457 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

