Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,655 shares during the quarter. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH makes up about 1.7% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO Kevin Keyes bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $2,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,284,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,573.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 482,780 shares of company stock worth $4,629,037. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.27.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.12 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 77.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.