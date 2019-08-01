Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 105 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $395,015,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,922,000 after buying an additional 1,734,902 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 185.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,237,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after purchasing an additional 804,429 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,831,000 after purchasing an additional 737,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 23,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.47, for a total transaction of $4,951,976.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,896,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

NYSE STZ opened at $196.82 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.12. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

