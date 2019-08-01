GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLPG. Raymond James downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $121.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.45.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $173.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.73 and a beta of 1.54. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $191.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,447,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 502,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,148,000 after buying an additional 131,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at $6,422,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

